In the Lord’s infinite wisdom and grace, and according to His perfect plan, the Lord chose January 9, 2022 to bring John to the eternal home prepared for him, at the age of 85. He passed away at AdventHealth Hospice in Orlando, FL, was born again into eternal life, and carried safely to his Savior’s side.

John was born in Mauston, WI to Walter and Bernice (McClain) Edgerton. Soon thereafter, he was reborn as a redeemed child of God in the waters of Holy Baptism. John was still a very young child when he was blessed with a new father upon the re-marriage of his mother to Walter Hess, a Godly man who took John as his own and raised him in the Lutheran faith.



John graduated from Mauston High School. A few years later, he enlisted in The US Marine Corps where he learned the welding trade. He was joined in Holy Matrimony to Deanna Stickney. They shared 63 years together until her death last October. The Lord blessed this union with seven children – Cleve (Amy), Cindy (Jim), John Jr (Ellen), Bryon (Mary), Dale, Ruby (Tony), and Brent.



John had employment in his trade at various places, including Badger Ordnance and Leer Manufacturing. After many years as a volunteer fireman in New Lisbon, he attained the position of Fire Chief. He enjoyed hunting and followed professional football and car racing.



Besides his children, John is survived by 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, one sister (Sandra), two brothers (Murten and Phillip), many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife.



“I know that my Redeemer lives, and that in the end he will stand upon the earth. And after my skin has been destroyed, yet in my flesh I will see God; I myself will see him with my own eyes – I, and not another. How my heart yearns within me!” Job 19:25-27

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 15th, 2022 at 11:30am at St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (208 Allen Rd) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial with Military Honors will be in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com