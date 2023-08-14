Frederick James Dziewior, age 12, of Lyndon Station, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 10, 2010, in Reedsburg, WI, the son of John and Angela (Sauter) Dziewior. Frederick attended Sacred Heart Catholic School through the third grade, from that time he was homeschooled and was a math whiz. He wanted to be an Engineer when he grew up and appeared to be well on his way through his creativity and inspirations. Frederick had big ideas and a love for building things with Legos and common items he found in his daily travels. He enjoyed playing video games, riding his bike and jumping on the trampoline. He also had a big appreciation for windmills, trains, old cars and Pokemon.

Frederick had a heart of gold and was always so kind and giving. He had a great sense of humor and was quick witted. He loved black and white movies, The Three Stooges, The Honeymooners and Ma and Pa Kettle; he truly enjoyed laughing.

He had a deep devotion to his Catholic Faith and was a living example to everyone who knew him. He mentioned that he always felt better each time he received the Holy Eucharist.

Frederick is survived by his parents, John and Angela Dziewior; brother, Nicholas; sisters, Ingrid and Mathilda; grandfather, Michael Dziewior; step-grandmother, Debbie Sauter; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Penny Sauter, and paternal grandmother, Patricia Dziewior.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Frederick James Dziewior will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg officiating. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Mauston. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg. The Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 PM. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Child Life through the American Family Children’s Hospital.

Thank you to Reedsburg Area Medical Center for the loving care given to Frederick and the family.

The Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.