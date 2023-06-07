Douglas D. Durkee, age 71 years, of Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at home with his family.

He was born on August 11, 1951 to Clarence and Dorothy (Worthington) Durkee in Hillsboro and graduated from the Hillsboro High School in 1970.

Douglas was united in marriage to Victoria Berndt on May 4, 1974 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hillsboro.

Doug worked at Merrick’s / Land O Lakes at Union Center for 42 years. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting and shared his love of the outdoors with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Vicky; daughters, Liberty (Jason) Belter and Tiffany (Jason) Schultz; grandchildren, Grier, Allison, Zaon and Ella; mother, Dorothy Durkee; sister, Shirley Strait; brothers, Conrad Durkee and Gregory (Cathy) Durkee and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jolita Durkee; father, Clarence Durkee and sister, Sharon Burch.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hillsboro with Rev. Jacob Limpert officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Tabor Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Church on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.

A special thanks to Agrace Hospice for their wonderful care.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com