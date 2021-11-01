Robert Duckworth, age72, of Mauston, died on Friday October 29, 2021, at the Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, WI. Robert was the son of Floyd and Gladys (Neve) Duckworth and was born on the family farm in the town of Lisbon on Jan. 24, 1949. Robert graduated from New Lisbon High School in1967. After High School Robert was inducted into the U.S. Army and served for 2 years in Vietnam.

Robert was united in marriage to Rebecca Brantner on May 26, 1973, in Pigeon Falls, WI and they were blessed with 2 children Gabe and Ariana.

Robert lived on the family farm all his life except for his 2 years in the Army. He operated the farm and worked as a foreman for Royall Furnace in Elroy, WI. He also helped his Uncle Wayne cutting wood at different locations around Wisconsin. He enjoyed his fishing trips up north with family and friends. He loved his family and enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren.

Robert is survived by his wife Rebecca of Mauston, a son Gabe (Molly Clark) Duckworth of New Lisbon, his daughter Ariana Duckworth of Mauston, brother’s Leroy (Connie Nowicki) Duckworth of Necedah, William (Judy) Duckworth of Rockford IL, his sister’s Jessie Mae (Cliff) Jensen of Lake Wales FL, Judy (Steven M.) Kennedy of New Lisbon WI, and his grandchildren Samuel, Jakob, Ellery, and Layne. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Gerald, Teddy, a sister June, and an infant brother Clarence.

Funeral services will be held on Friday Nov. 5, 2021, at 12:00p.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217W Pearl St.) New Lisbon. Relatives and friends may call at the Hare Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00a.m. until the time of service at noon. Military Honors will be provided by the New Lisbon American Legion Post 110 following the service. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com