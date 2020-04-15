Kenneth Larry Dornacker, age 76, of Friendship Wisconsin died Monday, April 13, 2020 at Gunderson Moundview Hospital in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Private graveside services will be at 2:00 on Sunday, April 19th at the New Chester Cemetery, Town of New Chester, Adams County, Wisconsin. Rev. Jim Bondowski will officiate.

Kenneth was born August 17, 1943 in Adams, Wisconsin to John and Annie (Henke) Dornacker. At the age of 2, Kenny lost his hearing due to scarlet fever. He started his schooling at age 5, riding a greyhound bus from Westfield to Stevens Point every Sunday evening and back home on Friday night attending Deaf Day School and staying at a boarding house. At age 12 he transferred to the Delevan School for the Deaf and graduated High School in 1964. He worked in Milwaukee running a printing press for several years until computers replaced his job. He moved to Madison and ran a fork lift for many years until retirement. He loved to travel and competed in many bass tournaments, went on elk and mule deer hunting trips and loved snowmobiling until his health failed him. In 2015 health issues required him to move back to Adams to be close to family.

Kenny was a member of the Madison Association of the Deaf and Our Savior Deaf Lutheran Church.