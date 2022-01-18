Antonio Dominguez-Pimentel

“But blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord, whose confidence is in Him.” Jeremiah 17:7

Antonio Dominguez, age 46 of Friendship Wisconsin was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, following a hospitalization at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wisconsin. His wife Jenna was at his side.

He was born on January 17th, 1975 in Mexico to his parents, Guadalupe & Margarita (Pimentel-Basurto) Dominguez, whom he loved dearly.

Antonio married his wife Jenna on December 27th, 2009 in Adams, WI. Antonio, Jenna, and his oldest daughter Diana formed a family, and they were married for 12 amazing years. They were best friends, partners in life, and partners in business. Together they made such an amazing team. Their marriage was blessed with 4 more beautiful children, whom he loved without measure. For Antonio, his family was always his motivation in all that he strived for. He found so much joy in spending time with his family on the water. Whether it be boating, swimming, kayaking, grilling out, or fishing, his summer free time was always lake time with Jenna, the kids, and grandkids. Antonio felt it was one of life’s very greatest blessings to become a grandpa, a title he earned in 2020 with the birth of his granddaughter Aria.

Antonio came to the United States in the early 2000’s, pursuing new opportunities. He enjoyed learning all things culinary, as he has always had a huge passion for creating amazing food. It was always his dream to own his own restaurant. In October of 2017, this dream became a reality when Antonio and Jenna opened their restaurant Antonio’s at the Pines, Inc. Aside from his family, Antonio found no greater pride than spending his days making people happy with the wonderful meals he prepared. He loved visiting with guests in the dining room and making sure all who entered felt at home and welcomed. He made sure it was a warm, fun environment to be in, and that the majority of all who entered as strangers left as friends. He made so many wonderful memories there.

He was such a happy, loving soul, and was so very thoughtful and kind. He had a way of making people laugh. He was quick to notice someone that was in need of help, and just as quick to offer it. Making sure no one around him ever went hungry was a personal creed. His smile could light up any room, and always did. His faith in God was memorable. Antonio was so grateful to God and thanked Him every day for all the ways He had blessed him. He worked hard, but the credit for achievement always went to Lord. He knew it was God who did the blessing, and he would remind you to spell the name of his GREAT God, with a big G. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him most.

Antonio is preceded in death by his grandparents, his father Guadalupe Dominguez, and his sister Luvia.

Survivors include his wife Jenna Dominguez of Friendship, WI. Children: Diana (Danny) Barsch, Mason, Valentina, Andresa, and Julianna. Grandchildren: Aria and Avery Barsch. Mother: Margarita Pimentel Basurto, Brothers: Roberto (Edith) Dominguez, and Gregorio Dominguez. Father in Law: Lennard (Heather) Wilson, Mother in Law: Elaine M. Wilson. Sister in law: Sarah (Robert) Snell. Godchildren: Roberto Dominguez Jr. and Madilyn Boltz. Antonio is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and close friends.

The family invites you to celebrate Antonio’s life on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Friendship, Wisconsin located at 511 W. Lake Street. The visitation will begin at 11 am with service beginning at 12 pm and a luncheon will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Dominguez Family Benefit at One Community Bank, 501 N. Main Street, Adams, Wisconsin 53910.