Linda Mary Doerflinger, age 70, of Dellwood, Wisconsin died Sunday, May 02, 2021 at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin surrounded by her beloved family.



Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 8th, 2021 Roche-a-Cri Lions Park in Arkdale. Pastor Sam Downey will officiate. A celebration of life gathering will then follow at the Roche-a-cri Lions Park until 4:00 p.m.



Linda was born June 19, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph Peter Hill, Sr., and Lucille Ann Rudolph. Growing up, she enjoyed roller skating, playing the accordion and the guitar. She often told stories of living in different states including Louisiana and Texas while living with her sisters, Judi, or Joanne. Her sisters’ children adored spending time with their Aunt Linny. Her love of music continued throughout her life as she always had music playing in the background and was usually found to be singing or dancing while she worked. Throughout the years, Linda worked in hospitality and customer service where she enjoyed occupations such as supervisor of housekeeping, kitchen manager, and bartending while raising her children. She is fondly remembered for her open-door policy at her house. As her children grew into young adults, it was common to see Linda spending her Friday nights before National Guard weekends ironing Army uniforms and giving haircuts to her sons and their friends.



On January 8, 2000, Linda married her best friend and love, Gary C. Doerflinger. She enjoyed traveling with him and many of their friends. She also enjoyed swimming, tending to her gardens, baking, bowling, playing pool, spending time outdoors in the sun, and any occasion she could find to have a cookout with her children and grandchildren. During the last few years, she found joy in computer games and used them to keep her mind busy. Even so, her favorite times were spent with her family.



Linda was preceded in death by her grandparents, her parents, Lucille and Joseph Hill, her brother-in-law Robert Schraffrath, and a stepson Gary John Doerflinger.



She is survived by her sisters: Joanne Schaffrath (Hill) of Westfield, Judith (John) Sheputis of Missouri, Luanne (Robert) Antolik of Oxford, Marilyn (Dennis) Savela of Texas, her brother Joseph Hill, Jr. of Texas. She is also survived by her children: Lyle Franssen, Bill (Karlyn) Franssen, Josette Ott (Franssen), Georgette (Darren) Tolley, Brent Eggleston, and Dennette (Joseph) Wilson as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.