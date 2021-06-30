Ronald passed away peacefully on June 28th, 2021 at his home with the love of his life Dorothy by his side.

Ron was born on September 10, 1951 in Kenosha, WI. He was the 3rd child born to Walter Edward Ditzler and Neva Mae (Mueller). In 1983 he moved to Adams County. Ronald and Dorothy were married on April 21, 1990. He retired in 2015 from Premo Construction.

He enjoyed being outdoors and had many hobbies including small game hunting, wild mushroom and asparagus gathering. Ron also enjoyed watching westerns and food canning; he is noted for his great sense of humor and his love of helping everyone he could.

Ronald is survived by his siblings: Anna Mae (Bill) Nash, Wanda (Andy) Silis, Barbra (Joe) Davis, Faith (Tom) Wollin, and Hope (John) Doughterty and Charles (Susan) Ditzler, in-laws Mary Lulewiz, Diane Godlewski, Kay Lacombe, Tom Godlewski, Margaret Karach, Suzie Sartin and Patsy Dodson.

He is further survived by his children: Linda (Clinton) Webb, Kelly (Maria) Casey, Heather (Apolinar) Nava-Ditzler and Lauramae Keuffer (Jeff). Stepchildren: Shea Fuller, Matthew (April) Jakubiak, Scott Hughes, Richard Hughes, Robert (Gail) Hughes, and Ronnie Duerr.

Ron also leaves behind 30 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his father Walter, mother Neva, 6 month old sister Diana, step children Sherry Hassler, Spring Salazar and Shona Ostrum, in-laws Joanie, Robert, David and Peter.

A Celebration of his Life will be held on September 10, 2021 at Friendship Park, 202 N. Main Street, Friendship, Wisconsin 53934 at 11:00 a.m.