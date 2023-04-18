Russell James Dillin went home to be with his grandparents and fish eternally on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023. Russell was born on December 1, 2007 in Mauston, Wisconsin to Jim and Cora (Griffin) Dillin. Almost immediately, he was drawn to be outside growing up in rural Mauston. The countryside and nature was where he was most at peace. At a very young age, he loved to ride with his Dad in the evening to see what they might discover on their ride.

Around the age of 3, he went fishing for the first time and discovered his true passion in any season, any place, and with anyone who wanted to join him. The last time anyone took a fish off the hook for him was three and half years old. If there was water nearby, he would find a life jacket and a pole and away he went. Every fish was the biggest ever, every tap of the pole was a new adventure, every sunrise or sunset the best. His favorite time of year was summertime at his Grandparents cabin in northern Wisconsin with family and neighbors or along the Rock River with his Grandma exploring. He loved his family and all the neighbors near these special places, he considered family. Young or old, Russell loved to talk with those around him and they always welcomed the conversation. The kitchen table or campfire surrounded by family and friends was one of his happiest places.

He grew up in schools in Necedah and Mauston with his parents as educators. He bled Mauston blue and gold. Each activity or sport would demand attention and require his blanket and a front row seat until his eyes could not stay open. He remembered the coaches and players and loved helping anyway he could. The players and coaches made an impression on him that led him to become involved in football, wrestling, basketball and baseball. A book, tablet, and blanket would keep him content in his parents offices as he did his “work.”

With the birth of his brother Andrew, he took his role of big brother very seriously. As he grew older, he mentored his brother. Some of his happiest times were with his brother fishing, digging random holes, and “Dillin Boys Trips.” His mentoring led him to be very good with little kids of all ages and people that knew him all commented on how good he was with kids starting at a very young age.

He was drawn to God early in life and took advantage of all of the religious classes, camps, and after school programs he could anywhere he was. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church and ushered or spoke when asked. After his diagnosis with cancer in 2017, his faith grew even stronger. He never let the obstacles of treatments and side effects stop him from the outdoors even when some meds forced him to be covered from head to toe during daylight hours. He was passionate about his youth group at Faith Christian Church and thankful his friend Brekk invited him to this group which he would call family. He was humbled and thankful for the support he received from family and friends as he started his journey with his tumors.

In 2019, he founded Russell Strong Fishing (RSF) as a start to a career he wanted as a fishing guide or career in the fishing industry. He sold t-shirts, hats, and UV clothing in hopes of developing videos of his fishing adventures. He had big plans for the future and loved attending fishing contests and fishing shows across Wisconsin to learn from those in the industry. He appreciated the time people around Mauston and the country took to support his goal. He was the driving force to start the Mauston High School Ice Fishing team this year.

As he grew older, he loved his time as a hydration specialist with the Golden Eagle Boys Basketball team and supporting his friends, coaches, and older students. Whether it was supporting the musical or an activity in FFA, he made the most of opportunities to support and found ways to be thankful for those that led. He volunteered to be a manager for the football team this year and attended all practices and games. He recently began to volunteer for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization committed to building beds for kids without. He was thankful for all the staff in the School District of Mauston that cared for him, especially those that shared his passion to fish and be outdoors.

Russell is survived by his parents, brother Andrew, Uncle Eric Griffin, and cousin Colin Griffin. He is also survived by numerous second cousins, third cousins, great aunts and uncles and many dear, dear friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents Rodney and Patricia Dillin and Joe and Karen Griffin, and many aunts, uncles, and other family relatives.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 21st at Faith Christian Church in Mauston from 2 to 8. For the visitation please feel free to wear Mauston blue and gold, any Russell Strong Fishing/Dillin Strong shirt or your favorite sweatshirt as that is what he loved the most

The funeral will be Saturday, April 22nd with visitation from 8:30 – 9:45am and the service at 10:00am. The funeral will be held at Mauston High School. He will be buried next to the woods at Plymouth Cemetery just outside of Mauston. A luncheon will be held in the Mauston High School Commons immediately following the committal service.

A very special thanks to the medical professionals at American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison and Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago for the outstanding care and compassion over the last six years. We would also like to thank the staff at Ronald McDonald House near Luries for their friendship and housing. Keep collecting the can tabs and we will continue to collect and donate to support families needing housing with their loved ones.

Please no flowers or plants. In lieu of, donations may be made to the Golden Eagle Athletic Booster Club or the Russell Dillin Memorial Fund at the Bank of Mauston.



