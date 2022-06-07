Barbra Jean Dietrich age 74 of Adams passed of Adams, WI passed away June 2, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics in Madison Wisconsin.

Visitation will be Thursday June 9, 2022, at 5:00PM until the time of service at 5:30PM.

Barb was born July 1, 1947, to Donald and Helen (Szyjakowski) Dietrich. Barb worked at ODC in Wisconsin Rapids and then at Practical Cents in Adams, WI, before retiring.

Over the years Barb enjoyed latch hook, watching The Price is Right, watching The Hallmark Channel & Christmas Movies. She also enjoyed attending Fishing Has No Boundaries, going on Able Trek Tour trips, and going to Milwaukee Brewers games. She loved holidays and her birthday.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Helen (Szyjakowski) Dietrich, sister Janet “Jan” Schmalzer, brothers Daniel and David Dietrich, and Special Care Giver Donna Rykiel.

Barb is Survived By:

Brother Paul Dietrich, of Sullivan, WI

Sister In-Law Christine Dietrich of West Allis, WI

Guardian & Special Friend Jerri Johnson of Friendship, WI

Special Care Giver Birdie (Rick) Johnson of Adams, WI

Special Friend Diane Osborn of Rome, WI 54457

Survived by many Nieces and Nephews and other family and friends.

I’ll never be able to fully express my deepest and sincerest gratitude for the compassionate care of the TLC North Staff at UW Hospital and Clinics during this difficult time. Also, a special thank you to the City of Adams Police Department and Lifestar Station 7 staff for the critical action you all took.