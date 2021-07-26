Mary E. Diethman, age 88, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Villa Pines

Living Center in Friendship.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the United in Christ Lutheran

Church in Dellwood, Wisconsin. Pastor Randal Walter Schoemann will officiate. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the Church.

Mary was born December 7, 1932, in Mauston, Wisconsin to Vernon and Margaret (Boyle) Trump.

She married Edward Diethman on December 5, 1951, in Milwaukee.

Mary enjoyed bowling, trains, going to the circus, and playing pool, cards, slots & gaming. She especially loved Christmas shopping and would start every year on December 27th.

Mary was a member of the United in Christ Lutheran Church & bridge club.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Vernon & Margaret; daughter Christine Hinrichs; grandson Billy Hinrichs, and brothers John & Dan Trump.

Survivors include her husband, Edward; daughter Dawn (Patrick) Connell; son Edward (Susan)Jr.; 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and brothers Rodger & Jerry Trump, and Tom (Lisa) Ganschow.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed in Mary’s memory to the United in Christ Lutheran Church.

