Denton, Robert Age 66 of Necedah
Robert Denton, a beloved husband, father, brother, and papa, departed from this world on December 30, 2023.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 5, 2024, 1:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home, 230 S. Main Street, Necedah, WI. Pastor Bob Streeter will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Comments are closed.