Patricia Ellen (Powers) Demmin

Patricia Ellen (Powers) Demmin passed away on January 4th, 2023, in Reedsburg, Wisconsin after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Mauston WI on August 16, 1967 to Kieran and Dolores (Gilles) Powers. Patricia (Tricia) attended St. Patrick’s Grade School and graduated from Mauston High School. Tricia went on to attend Viterbo College in LaCrosse where she received multiple degrees.

2002 was a momentous year for Tricia as she met the love of her life, Tom Demmin. They met when Tricia worked at Lands End where she worked part time for over a decade. It was love at first sight for Tricia so she and her matchmaker Supervisor schemed to ensure Tom took notice of Tricia. Eventually Tom asked Tricia for dinner and a movie and the rest is a Disney Fairytale. They were married on June 19th, 2004 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. In the 18 years of marriage, Tricia, who couldn’t have cared less about sports, grew to become as big of a baseball fan and an avid Brewers Fan as her husband. Tricia loved tailgating with Tom and friends and cheering on the Brewers every season.

Tricia achieved her first degree from Viterbo in 1990 with a Bachelor of Arts. While getting her degree, she got a summer job with American Players Theater in Spring Green as a seamstress and became APT’s Head Wig Mistress. After graduation, she worked as a costumer at a Children’s Theatre in the Twin Cities. As we all know, a job in the Arts won’t pay the bills, so she headed back home and worked at Best Power. While working at Best Power, Tricia went back to Viterbo for her Bachelor of Science in Education. After graduating in 1998, she began teaching in the Mauston School District as the Art, Music and Computer Teacher at West Side Elementary. It was in this position that her love of theater and music shone every year at the annual Elementary Christmas Show. Tricia went on to achieve her Masters in Education at Viterbo in 2002. In 2006, she became a third grade teacher at Grayside Elementary and never looked back. She remained a teacher for 13 more years, retiring in 2019. She touched many students’ lives in positive ways, encouraging them and giving the best hugs and support to help them along their way.

Tricia shared her gift of art, music, and drama with her students and the local area in a variety of ways. She loved participating every year in Camp Creative in LaCrosse as an instructor, and performing in the Mighty Carlson Art Players, a local Mauston Theater group. She was a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s sharing her musical talents as a member of the St. Patrick’s Choir along with co-emceeing at the St. Patrick’s Gala for many years. In addition, she was honored to be asked to sing and cantor at many weddings and funerals.

In 2011, Tricia was diagnosed with breast cancer, but in typical Tricia fashion, she did not let that slow her down. She faced it with her endless positive attitude and sense of humor. Tricia became the Mauston JV and Varsity Girls Basketball Statistician for 5 years, and was known for making sure the girls had healthy snacks before and after the game, whether that meant oranges and apples or candy. She, along with her mother Dee, were Honorary Co-Chairs for the 2014 Steppin Out in Pink event which raises money for Breast Cancer Research. After a brief hiatus from acting, she returned to her love of musicals the past years by performing in the Mauston High School musicals: Little Mermaid, Wizard of Oz and Footloose.

When Tricia’s father, Kieran, passed away, Tricia stepped in to fill his role as one of the announcers at the annual Lyndon Station Parkfest Parade. She was honored to be the Parkfest Parade Marshall in 2021. In 2022, she proudly served as the Irish Rose of the South Central Shamrock’s Club, representing them throughout 2022 at local events.

Tricia will be remembered for her generous spirit, her infectious laugh, mischievous smile as well as her love of tye dye, bright colors, shoes, and unicorns. She never knew a stranger, could tell a riveting story and always saw the good in people. She, in fact, was a unicorn. It should come as no surprise that Disneyworld was her happy place and she received immense joy visiting the park with Tom and friends. Tricia loved Door County where she and Tom honeymooned and they returned every year to enjoy the area.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 18 years, Tom Demmin; Mother, Dolores ‘Dee’ Powers, brother, David Powers of Fond du Lac, WI, her sisters, Donna (Dan) Kuhlman of Rochester, MN, and Mary Louise Kreps of Lyndon Station, WI, Niece Meghann Kuhlman of St. Paul, MN and nephew Riley Kuhlman of Rochester, MN. She was preceded in death by her father, Kieran Powers and sister Sharon Powers. She also leaves behind a lifelong group of friends, family and former students who are all better for having known her.

It was Tricia’s wish that those who attend her service wear bright colors in honor of her bright spirit.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 12th at noon at St. Patrick’s Church in Mauston. Burial will be at the St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Patrick’s Church Wednesday, January 11th from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon. Lunch will be served after services.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorial donations may be made to Mauston School District Tricia Demmin Scholarship Fund or Steppin Out in Pink. Remember Be Brave, Be Strong, Be a Unicorn. #Tricia Strong

