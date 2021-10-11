Frances “Fran” Helen Dehmlow (nee Moore), age 82, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Friday, October 08, 2021 at Moundview Memorial Hospital & Clinics in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. Sam Downey will officiate. Visitation will be at Roseberry’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Cremation will follow the service with final interment at the Quincy Cemetery, Town of Quincy, Adams County, Wisconsin.

Fran was born April 17, 1939 in Carthage, Missouri to LeRoy and Marion (Mason) Moore. In 1951, she moved with her family to Sunnyside, Washington. Fran graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1957 and later attended Business School. She worked during and after high school in the asparagus fields, babysat, and at the laundry mat/dry cleaners. Fran married John Dehmlow on April 26, 1958 and moved to Adams, Wisconsin, where they raised their children Bonnie, Chuck, and Leroy in Quincy Township. Fran drove school bus for the Adams-Friendship School District for 33 years and also at Dairyland Fudge in Wisconsin Dells.

Fran was also very involved in her community. She served as the Quincy Town Chair, and the Quincy Town Board, as well as on the Adams County Board of Supervisors for many years. Fran also played a big role in starting the Quincy Fire Department.

Frances enjoyed going camping with her family and friends, traveling, especially trips to Missouri and Osseo, WI; and gatherings and cookouts with her family and friends.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents: Leroy and Marion Moore; husband, John Dehmlow; and brother-in-law, Ken Dehmlow.

Survivors include her daughter, Bonnie (Don) Kelly of Adams, WI; son, Charles (Barb) Dehmlow of Adams, WI; and son, Leroy Dehmlow of Adams, WI; grandchildren: Zeek (Danielle) Kelly of Friendship, WI; Zack Kelly of Adams, WI; Renee (Jeff) Geissler of Friendship, WI; Chuck (Shelby) Dehmlow of Friendship, WI; great-grandchildren: Aviana Kelly of Friendship, WI; Emma Geissler of Friendship, WI; Hazel Geissler of Friendship, WI; and Jace Dehmlow of Friendship, WI; cousin, Harold Mason of Liberal, MO; and cousin, Linda Vessell of Dunedin, FL. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.

