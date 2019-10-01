Thomas William Davis of Adams passed away on September 24, 2022, after fighting a long debilitating illness. He was 86 years old. Tom was born September 22, 1936, in Eau Galle, Dunn County, Wisconsin to Elton and Irene (Weber) Davis of Adams.

Tom graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1954, having participated in band, chorus, and theater along with playing basketball. He also played upright bass in a dance band with his brother Ray.

He attended the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point before enlisting in the US Air Force along with his brother Dick. The brothers served together for their entire four-year enlistment. Tom’s education continued after his service. He received a BS in education and later a Master of Social Work (MSW) from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee.

Tom married Virginia Jensen on June 6th, 1956, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Adams. They have four grown children: Thomas, Jr., Deborah, David, and Timothy. After Tom’s service the growing family lived in the Milwaukee area, finally settling in a house that Tom and his father-in-law, Chester Jensen, built in Franklin, Wisconsin. The couple divorced amicably in 1994. Tom moved back to Adams after the divorce.

Tom married a second time to DeAnn (Van Tassel) Baumgartner July 15, 1996. As a couple, they loved to travel. They bought an RV soon after marrying and traveled the US, often with the Sand County Campers. In these past years when he became too weak to do so, Tom deeply missed being able to travel.

Tom’s work life began with his high school job as a carhop at Janney’s Root Beer Drive in Adams. After that humble beginning he had several jobs: teaching elementary school, working at AC Delco, and other places before finding a career as social worker. He worked at St. Vincent’s School for Girls and later for the Cudahy School District. In retirement he continued to teach, helping adults complete high school at Mid-State Technical College. Tom also continued to serve in the Air Force Reserve doing social/psychological counselling.

In addition to travel, Tom had many interests. He was a “Ham” radio operator using the call letters (W9EIL) that his father had had. He loved cars. Growing up he would read aloud the used car ads in the Sunday paper. In high school, he owned and fixed up a 1929 Model A Ford sedan. He would fill the car with neighborhood kids and give rides. He interested his brothers in family history. All four brothers traveled around Wisconsin, New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire finding ancestors. Musically, Tom continued to play the upright bass in dance bands and in orchestras. He and his family joined their church (Sacred Hearts) folk choir in the 1970’s where he sang and played bass accompaniment. Reportedly, his favorite hobby was raising his children. He and Virginia never missed a student competition, concert, theatrical performance, or parent-teacher conference.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and two infant daughters, Michelle, and Melinda. Tom is survived by his wife DeAnn of Adams; daughter Deborah (Dimitri Topitzes) of Franklin, WI; sons Thomas, Jr. of Woodridge, IL; David (Dianne) of Edgerton, WI; and Timothy of Caledonia, WI; ex-wife Virginia of Franklin, WI; brothers Elton Ray (Kaaren Allen) of Santa Fe, NM; Richard (Sandi) of Indianapolis, IN; and Harry of Adams; granddaughters Rachel (Logan) Laskowski of McFarland, WI; and Lauren of Edgerton, WI; grandsons Jonathon Pollitt (Allison) of St. Robert, MO; and Evan of Edgerton; nieces Robin (Marshall) Miller of Morage, CA; Jennifer Dins of Oshkosh, WI; Susan Burgett of Indianapolis, IN; Christina (Shawn) Barcalow of Dale City, VA; Heather Ratcliff of Indianapolis, IN; and Annie D Feiner of Charlottesville, VA; nephews Owen (Sindri) of Minneapolis, MN; James of Pasadena, CA; Eric (Mindy) of Pittsboro, NC; John (Kathy) of Culpeper, VA; and Jason (Emily) of Lancaster, PA. Also survived by cousins, great nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Memorial services will be 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home & Crematory, 512 Main Street, Friendship, WI. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate. Interment will be at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.