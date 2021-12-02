Janice Davis age 90 of New Lisbon, WI., passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston. Janice was the daughter of Roy and Mildred (Ritchart) Cure and was born on October 28, 1931 in Orange Township, Juneau County, Wisconsin.

Janice graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1949. She was later united in marriage to Harold V. Davis on October 28, 1950 at the First Baptist Church in New Lisbon. Janice was a lifelong resident of New Lisbon.

Janice had a passion for quilting, making many for family and friends. Janice and Harold made quite the team, he would cut all the squares and she would sew them together, sometimes taking them apart to find the perfect color to match where they would go. She also enjoyed puzzles, playing Scrabble and doing ceramics.

Janice is survived by her children, Patricia Nuttall of Tomah, John of Huntington Beach, CA., Jeffrey (Marilyn) of Portage, Peggy (Donald) Robinson of Pensacola, FL., Roy (Renae) of Waunakee, two sisters, Harriet Davies of New Lisbon, Brenda (Stephen) Day of New Lisbon, two sisters-in-law, Lynda (Glenn) Cummings of Coral Springs, FL., Mary (Fred) Baum of Temple, GA., 16 grandchildren, Pamela (Jerry) Long, Steven (deceased) (Jennifer) Nuttall, Paul (Melody) Nuttall, Jason (Katie) Nuttall, John (Michelle) Davis, Brooke (Myles) Cook, Destiny Davis, Lauren Davis, Benjamin (Sheila) Davis, Sarah (Gregg) Gavinski, Lisa (Gabriel) Alfaro, DeAnna (David) Walker, Darin (Stephanie) Robinson, Donna (Tony) Melillo, Paige Davis, Rob Davis, 24 great grandchildren, Aaron (Megan), Ilayna, Cody, Madison, Mitchell, Miranda, Morgan, Lillian, Rodney, Lailah (deceased), Adeline, Ellis, Julia, Stella, Megan, Molly, Grant, Daisy, Danielle, Daphne, David, Olivia, Natalie, Tony , 1 great great grandson Orion and further survived by many special cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold in 2016, son-in-law Rodney Nuttall, brother-in-law David Davies, brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Shirley) Cure, a grandson Steven Nuttall, a great granddaughter Lailah Nuttall and a father and mother-in-law Arlo (Adeline) (Eva) Davis.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 4th, 2021 at 1:30pm at the First Baptist Church (525) S. Washington) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday at the church from 12:00pm until the time of service. Rev. James Appel presiding. Burial will take place in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com