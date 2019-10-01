Gary Paul Daniels, age 40, of Reedsburg, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on September 23, 1981, in Richland County, Wisconsin, the son of Gary L. and Thurley (Allbaugh) Daniels.

Following graduation from Reedsburg Area High School in the class of 2001, Gary attended Diesel Mechanic School in Nashville, TN where he graduated with high honors. Later in life he attended Madison College where he received an associate degree in business, making the Dean’s list and graduated with high honors as a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. His past employment includes Razor Composites in Baraboo where he was head of maintenance. In 2016 Gary began work at Land-O-Lakes in Union Center as a maintenance supervisor. Gary enjoyed his job and the people he worked with. He was proud of his many accomplishments through the years. He was a good problem solver, and could fix almost anything.

On July 21, 2012, Gary was united in marriage to Kristine A. Kleeber. Their marriage was blessed with four children. Gary was a family man who put his family above all else, always enjoying spending time with all his children. Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman and followed the Green Bay Packers, and the Wisconsin Badgers. He recently enjoyed his first Badger game in Camp Randall.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Gary; paternal grandparents, Dale and Betty Daniels; maternal grandparents, Paul and Bessie Allbaugh; nephew, Dallas Kutsch; and four uncles, Nathan Allbaugh, Tom Daniels, Dan Daniels, and Scott Daniels.

He is survived by his wife, Kristine of Reedsburg; mother, Thurley Neumaier (Mike Karpinski) of Richland Center; children, Skylar and Kendra Daniels, Kaleb, Ryley, Alyrah and Ayvahlyn Daniels, and Jacob and Kassidy Kleeber; siblings, Shawn (Jodi) Daniels of Fond du Lac, Keith Daniels of Fond du Lac, Brenton (Stephanie) Daniels of Reedsburg, Ruthanne Burkhamer (Adam Reed) of Potosi, Brittany McCauley (Mike Krueger) of Richland Center; aunts, uncles, cousins along with nieces, nephews and many friends.

A visitation for Gary Daniels will be held from 3:00 until 6:00 PM on Friday, November 19, 2021, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Reedsburg, 345 N Pine Street. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Paul Crolius officiating. Visitation will also be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.