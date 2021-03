Blanche Marie Dallman passed away on March 2, 2021 at Hamilton Park Place in Portage where she has

lived for the past several years.

She was born on May 31, 1942 at her Grandpa and Grandma Carver’s Home in Lemonweir Township, Mauston, WI. She was the oldest child of Arthur & Irene (Carver) Dallman. She always let us know she was the oldest and the boss.

She loved living on her family farm and especially the time she spent with the many animals.

She attended the Mauston Area Schools graduating from Mauston High School in 1962.

She worked for many years at The Alaskan Supper Club in Mauston. She was a babysitter for numerous

families in the Mauston Area. She never forgot any of them and loved them all. The Juneau County Fair

was her highlight of the year. She was the overseer of The Little Animal Barn for many years. One of her

crowning moments was when she was the Parade Marshall for the Juneau County Fair.

She was a life a long member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston where she taught Bible School for

many years. She came to be known as the family historian. She knew when everyone got married and

all the birthdays, even of the many cousins she had.

She was preceded in death by her parents, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is survived by two Sisters – Joanne (Ken) Curless and Karen (Calvin) Nelson and two Brothers – Gene

(Joan) Dallman, Robert (Linda) Dallman. She is further survived by nieces and nephews, whom she

thought of as her children, LeRoy (Sue) Miles, Carrie Miles, Susanne (Tyler) Hoel, Drea Leverenz, Brenda

(Stacy) Downing, Paula (Dave) Bloor, Tim (Jean) Dallman, Gina (Scott) Barton, Charles (Jen) Dallman,

Teresa (Peter) Cypert, Craig (Hadlie) Dallman, and many great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She will be dearly missed by all.

Visitation will be on March 10th from 4P.M. – 7 P.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston, WI. With a Private family service at 7P.M., The burial will be on Thursday at 10A.M. at The Mauston Cemetery.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com