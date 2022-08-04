Robert J. Daley, age 73, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Monday, August 01, 2022 at his home.

Per his request, no services will be held.

Robert was born March 14, 1949 in Hartford, Wisconsin to James and Dorothy (Kohl) Daley. He grew up in Erin Township, Washington County, Wisconsin.

Robert graduated from Hartford Union High School in 1967. He served in Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

He married Joann Lulich on January 16, 1971 in Hartford, Wisconsin. Robert worked as a heavy equipment operator for several highway construction firms throughout Wisconsin.

Robert and Joann moved to Friendship in 2003. Robert retired in 2004.

Robert enjoyed gardening, fishing, and watching birds, he also enjoyed watching the Packers and NASCAR.

Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Becky; parents: James and Dorothy; sister, Bernice Harrison; brother, Ralph Daley; parent in-laws: George and Helen Lulich; Siblings-in-laws

John, George, and Mary Lulich.

Survivors:

Wife: Joann Daley of Friendship, WI

Son: Keith Daley of Appleton, WI

Son: Kevin Daley of Colorado

Sister: Maryann (Dick) Hoefler of Menomonee Falls, WI

Sister: Elaine (Ron) Gnotke of Cottage Grove, WI

Brother: Jim (Deb) Daley of Town of Erin, WI

Brother: John (Linda) Daley of Oconomowoc, WI

Brother: Dennis (Michal) Daley of Hartford, WI

Special Family Friend: Linda Thompson

Grandchildren: Samantha, Brady, Kaitlyn, Alyson,

Great-Grandchildren: Logan and Mellisa

Fur babies: Bella and Lucy

Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

“Why I think God has planned this year to be my last here. He gave us: The prettiest Lilacs ever – The prettiest crab apples ever – and tons of Woodies.”

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.