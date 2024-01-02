William D. Cox, age 70 years, of Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at his home.

He was born on August 7, 1953 to William E. and Earlene (Hanson) Cox in Stockton, California. The family later moved to the Burr Ridge area near Hillsboro, Wisconsin and Bill graduated from the Hillsboro High School.

William served in the U.S. Army from 1976 – 1977. He worked as an auto mechanic and operated Bill’s Service in Valley for many years.

William was united in marriage to Darlene Feight on May 3, 1993 in Mauston. They have lived near Union Center for many years, where Bill enjoyed woodworking and iron work crafting, making many cemetery wreaths.

He also drove a school bus route, 10 years for Stenerson’s and 10 years for Brown Bus Service, as well as drove semi-truck.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene Cox of Wonewoc; son, William D. (Carla) Cox of Loganville; brother, Danny (Linda) Cox of Hillsboro and sister, Shirley Cox of Elroy.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; two sisters, Janice and Kathy Cox and an infant daughter, Emily E. Cox.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc, with Rev. Alan Tripp officiating. Burial with military rites will be in the Pine Eden Cemetery in Wonewoc. Pallbearers: Butch Rosol, Cody Feight, Justin Feight and Curt Regelin. A time of visitation will be at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. & on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m.