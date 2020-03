Michael Bernard Costello, age 86, of Necedah, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the UW Hospital in Madison.

A Celebration of Mike’s Life is being planned and will be announced at a later date when it becomes available by the Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com