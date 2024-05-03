Linda Kay Costello, age 75, of Necedah, WI passed away peacefully on Saturday April 27th, 2024, at the UW Hospital in Madison. Linda was born in Rockford, IL on September 13th, 1948 to Robert and Donna Hughes. Linda followed in her Mother’s footsteps by becoming a Nurse. She started her career at Holton Manor and Elkhorn Doctor’s Clinic in Elkhorn Wisconsin and then moved to the Mauston area where she worked for Jefferson Home Health and Hospice, New Lisbon Clinic and retired from Mile Bluff Clinic. Linda met and married her beloved husband “Mikey” in August 1993. Linda enjoyed wildlife watching, photography, gardening, helping others and spending time with friends and family, especially her Granddaughter, Addy. Linda had a huge heart and would go out of her way to help anyone, even animals. She loved to make people laugh and smile and in her later years became quite the spit fire….

Linda is survived by her daughters, Jenny Schmidt (Lori Domino) and Sarah Forsythe; Granddaughter, Adalyn Christianson; Step-daughters, Cathy Costello (Mary Rushin) and Gen (George) Achter; sister, Debbie (Steve) Ferdinand and her beloved dog and companion, Annie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Donna Hughes; Step-Mom, Mary Hughes; husband, Michael B Costello; daughter, Kristen Schmidt; and Step-son, Michael J Costello.

A Celebration of Life and luncheon for both, Michael and Linda Costello will be held Sunday, June 23rd, 2024 at the New Lisbon Community Center (110 Welch Prairie Rd) in New Lisbon, Wisconsin from 1:00-5:00om. A reading of the Eulogy will done at 2pm. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.