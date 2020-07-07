Gabriel Frank Lee Copus, the infant son of Alton Copus and Christine Fry, was born/passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 at the Saint Paul Catholic Church in New Lisbon, Wisconsin. Father Robert Letona will officiate. Interment will be at the Saint Paul Catholic Cemetery, New Lisbon, Wisconsin.

Gabriel is survived by his

Parents by parents: Alton Copus and Christine Fry La Valle, WI

Grandparents: Ann and David Stokes of New Lisbon, WI

Grandparents: Suzie Davis and Bryan Jenders

Brothers: Colton Fry, Jayden Copus

Aunts: Peggy Stokes of New Lisbon, WI

Uncles: Keith Stokes, David Stokes Jr., Theodore Stokes, of New Lisbon, WI

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

+++++++++++++++

Juneau Count Star Times: please send copy/price quote before running