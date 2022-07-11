Coots, Michael David Age 80 of Necedah
Michael David Coots, age 80, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Bayview Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Tuesday. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com
