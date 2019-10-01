Phillip Cook, age 74 of Coloma, WI passed away with his wife by his side, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at UW Madison Hospital after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Phil was born March 8, 1947, in Waukesha, WI to Lorna (Rhodes) and Burnell Cook. He was a 1965 graduate of Hartford High School. Phil was then drafted into the US army during the Vietnam war.

Phil was united in marriage to Karen Gee on July 15, 1995, in Hartford, WI. They were married for 26 years before his passing. Together, they made their home in Coloma.

Phil loved being outdoors, riding his Goldwing and his passion was racing. Phil and Karen traveled, first on a Goldwing, and then in a 5th wheel. Traveling to races was always a family affair.

His chosen career was trucking, retiring from Fairway in Pewaukee in 2012. After retiring, he worked part-time for Bula Gieringer Farms, Coloma.

Phil is survived by his beloved wife, Karen, and four children: Stephen (Laura) Smilko, Angela (Brett) Berger, William (Danielle Peterson) Smilko, and Jennifer Cook.

He loved being Grandpa, Papa Phil, and just plain Gramps to his grandchildren: Mikayla (Kaeden Strawmier) Smilko, Michael Smilko, Morgan Smilko, Will Smilko, Sydney Berger, and twins London and Savannah Berger.

He is survived by his 2 sisters and their families: Debbie (Gary) Morgenstern, and Sally (Mike) Schirmer.

He is further survived by brother-in-law and racing buddy, Mike (DeAnn) Gee, and Sister-in-law, Mary (David) Lofy. He will be remembered by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

He is missed by his 4-legged, furry, much-loved companion, Mack.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Burnell and Lorna Cook.

The family is grateful to The Cancer Center in Wisconsin Rapids for the care, compassion, love and support you extended to Phil and Karen during treatment. Phil appreciated his warriors!

A memorial service in his honor will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home, 512 main St, Friendship, WI from 11am to 1pm with military honors.