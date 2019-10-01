Roger Allen Conrad, aged 88, passed quietly into the loving arms of God on Sunday, December 12th, 2021 at the St. Clare Meadows Nursing Home for Rehab.

Roger is survived by his wife, Betty, of 64 years; his sisters, Margie DeLong and Betty Herron, both of OH; his four children, Pamela (Gabriel) Argomaniz of IL, Gwendolyn (Michael) Jacobs of AZ, Nancy (Robert) Treleven of IL, and Steven Conrad of MT; his 11 grandchildren, Jennifer Ernst, Michael Jacobs, Kristen Kell, Daniel Argomaniz, USMC Sergeant Matthew Jacobs, Army Ranger Sergeant Colin Conrad, USMC First Lieutenant Nathan Treleven, Joshua Argomaniz, Julia Treleven, Bradley Conrad, Orion Conrad; and his great-grandchildren Alec and Charlotte.

One of 13 children, Roger was born on June 28th, 1933 to John and Carrie Conrad in Circleville, OH. He grew up in Circleville, OH and then Elgin, IL. Roger attended Elgin High School where he met his future wife, Betty Tweed. They graduated in 1953. After high school, Roger went on to serve in the United States Navy. He served for four years, two years of which he served in Japan as a Hospital Corpsman.

Roger and Betty were married in 1957. They went on to have four children: Pam, Gwen, Nancy, and Steve.

After retiring in 2000, Roger and Betty moved to Grand Marsh, WI where they resided for ten years. Golfing, fishing, gardening, and hands-on home projects were his favorite hobbies. He was an active member of the United Methodist Church, the American Legion, and Master Gardeners Club.

A memorial service will be held at Davis Corners United Methodist Church at 606 County Road I, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965 on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.