Annette (Brink) Collins, age 54, of Adams, passed away on November 9th, 2021 at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse after a short battle with COVID-19.

Annette was born on September 19th, 1967 in Milwaukee, WI. She attended Adams-Friendship Area Schools and graduated in 1986. She later married Lester Collins with whom she had three children. Annette worked in a variety of places over the years including Farnam, IGA, Villa Pines, and Cedar Shack. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren, read, and watch movies.

Annette is survived by her partner of 15 years, Chad Phillips, children, Mollie (Jon) Biermeier of Cambridge, Andrew (Michelle) Collins of Adams, & Megan (Jeremy) Collins of Adams, four beautiful grandsons, Elijah Peterson, Oliver Collins, Walter Collins, and Anson Biermeier, her brother, Ronald Brink Jr, nephews, Charles (Sara) Hewitt, Ronald (Kate) Brink III, and William (Shannon) Brink, as well as many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Nancy (Bortle) Brink, and father Ronald Brink Sr.

A memorial for Annette will take place at the Friendship Village Hall located at 507 Lake Street, Friendship WI on Friday, Nov 19th. The memorial will be from 3-8pm with a eulogy at 5pm and a dinner to follow. All family & friends are welcome to attend.

