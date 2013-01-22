Ronnie (Ron) Charles Cole, 57 of Friendship was born into eternal life on January 12th, 2020 surrounded by family and his beloved dog Gunner after a hard-fought and courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship. Visitation will take place from noon until the time of service.

Ron was born on September 9th, 1962 in Wisconsin Rapids to Charles and Beverly Cole.

He attended Roche A Cri grade school and Adams-Friendship schools, where he made many lifelong friends, and enjoyed wrestling, playing basketball and football.

Ron married Margaret Collins on March 9th, 1984 in Friendship Wisconsin. This marriage was blessed with a Son, Matthew, before ending in divorce. Ron married Dawna Gruber on June 23rd, 1990 in Monroe Center Wisconsin. This marriage was blessed with a daughter, Tara, before ending in divorce.

He was employed by Gumz Farms up until his illness.

Ron was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed gardening and attending concerts, as well as stock car racing. Ron was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need and took great pride in working hard and getting the most out of each day.

Ron was preceded in death by his Father Charles Cole Jr, Paternal Grandparents Charles Sr and Jennie Cole, Maternal Grandparents Ansil and Lela Powell, several aunts and uncles, and close friend Brian Graske

Survivors include:

Mother: Beverly Cole of Monroe Center, Wisconsin

Son: Matthew Cole of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin

Daughter: Tara Olson (Mike Montgomery) of Rome, Wisconsin

Son: Korbin Smith of Argonne, Wisconsin

Sister: Linda (Tim) Fields of Rosholt, Wisconsin

Brother: Daniel (Kim) Cole of Adams, Wisconsin

Brother: Gregory Cole of Mosinee, Wisconsin

Granddaughter: Aliciah Ostrander of Princeton, Wisconsin

Granddaughter: Braeyah Cole of Nekoosa, Wisconsin

Grandson: Spencer Olson of Rome, Wisconsin

Grandson: Kadehn Cole of Nekoosa, Wisconsin

Granddaughter: Avery Olson of Rome, Wisconsin

Great Grandson: Oaklee Mancl of Princton, Wisconsin

Close Friends and neighbors EJ and Julie Nehmans, Mark and Dianna Galaszewski

The Family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their excellent care and kindness