Carol Ann Cole went to join her husband in their heavenly home on December 11, 2021 at the Gunderson Health System in La Crosse, WI after a short illness.

Carol Ann Halvorsen was born on December 2, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to George Halvorson and Anna Fosbye Halvorsen. She grew up in the Chicago area attending elementary and high school there. After graduation, she worked for many Doctors at a Medical Consortium in Chicago. In 1980 she married Herman Cole. Together they owned and operated a bar and several apartment buildings before retiring and moving to Arkdale WI. They lived on Arkdale Lake until Herman’s death. In her early years in the community, she was very involved with the VFW Auxiliary, becoming a Life member of that organization.

Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Cole and her parents, George and Anna Halvorsen. She is survived by her niece, Debra Brazzle and her nephew, Harry Weimer of Algonquin, IL. She is further survived by her Caregiver Cousins, Lloyd and Darlene Hovorka.

A private graveside will be held at a later date at the White Creek Cemetery.

A special thank you to the medical team at Gunderson Health System for the comforting care she received during her last days.

