On Thursday, March 4, 2021, Gloria Mae Colburn was called home by her beloved Lord and Saviour. We will miss the smile and loving personality that she brought to our lives.

Gloria was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Thaine Colburn, and her young granddaughter, Fawn. She leaves behind her children, Guy K. Carlsen (Gloria), Dawn S. Bailey (Bruce), and Scott F. Carlsen (Cheryl); 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 3 great, great- grandchildren.

Gloria loved and bonded with Thaine’s family and children Scott Colburn (Kathy), Alan Colburn, and Mark Colburn.

Gloria was a bright light to so many in her life and we will miss her so very much.

A celebration of life will be held at White Creek Congregational Church, Adams County on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 1:00 pm. Gloria asked that donations be made to the church in lieu of flowers.