Leona Mae Clark, age 89, was peacefully called home by her loving Savior on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Elroy Family Services in Elroy, Wisconsin.

She was born on October 23, 1930 to William and Martha (Ott) Raese in the Town of Summit, Juneau County. She grew up there and married Elvordie D. Clark on October 9, 1948, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston.

Leona and Elvordie lived all of their married life and raised their family on the family farm in the town of Summit until her husband passed away on February 27, 2003. Leona enjoyed the life of a farm wife.

After Elvordie’s death, Leona left the farm and moved to Reedsburg to live with her granddaughter and family. She busied herself helping to look after Nathan and Alex and took on household duties like the laundry and dishes. The house was never empty, upon returning home, Gram was there with a friendly hello and an eagerness to learn about your day and if you saw anyone she knew. She selflessly shared her cooking and bread making skills and knowledge of gardening as well as lending a hand during canning season. She was eager to help wash, peel, snip or cut, whatever needed to be done well past her bedtime.

Leona is survived by her daughter, Jean (Donald) Lewerenz of Elroy; daughter-in-law, Deborah Clark-Cook of Mauston; sister-in-law, Alice Roloff of Reedsburg; grandchildren, Laurie (Kirk) Kruser, Nathan and Alex of Reedsburg; Kelly (Darren) Honnold, Alyssa and Alli Wallace, Michaela, Rylie, Trey Honnold of Lyndon Station; Stephanie (Travis) Fronk, Mya and Kinsey of West Salem; Todd (Sheryl) Lewerenz, Erica, Tayler and Jordan of Elroy; Tracy Bitter (Jamie French), Crystal Bitter (Shawn) of Dodgeville, Dakota French of Wonewoc, Kaitlyn (Kyle) Huber, Ethan, Drake and Carter of Elroy; Daniel Clark of Wisconsin Dells; niece, Carol (Wayne) Carter; nephew, Wayne (Joan) Raese, several great nieces and nephews, neighborhood friends and special friends Dale (Karla) Laack.

Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Elvordie, parents, Martha and William Raese; siblings, Wilma (Evan) Brockman, as well as a sister who died in infancy; August (Amy) Raese; Albert (Mike and Betty) Raese; Gilbert (Emma) Raese; Art Raese; Henry (Blanche) Raese; brother in law, Eldon Clark, Elvira (Wayne Paull), Eldora (Martin) Cook; sons, Ronald James, Donald Daniel, and Tery who died in infancy and daughter-in-law, Marilyn Hill-Clark.

A public memorial service will be planned at a future date.

Leona will be laid to rest at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Wonewoc.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting with arrangements, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com