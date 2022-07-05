Judith “Judy” A. Clark, age 84 of New Lisbon, WI. passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Cottage Care Circle in Mauston, WI. Judy was the daughter of Leo and Bertha (Montgomery) Orsburn and was born on April 6, 1938, in Yuba, Wisconsin. Judy attended the Elroy Schools and graduated in 1956, she then went to Juneau County Teachers College in New Lisbon graduating in 1958 with a teaching degree. Judy was united in marriage to William W. Clark on Aug. 23, 1958, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Elroy, WI. Judy was an active farm wife for most of her life, she and her husband raised beef and dairy cattle.

Judy enjoyed needle point, knitting, gardening, sewing, playing cards with family and friends, and going to craft fairs. Judy also volunteered at the Senior Center.

Judy is survived by her daughters, Debra Blizzard of Sterling, AK, Donna (Mike) Mauel of Kaukauna, WI., Denise (Eric) Jackson of Mauston, Dora Clark of Clarksville, TN, her sons, William (Lori) Clark of New Lisbon, Walter (Nichole) Clark of Loganville, WI, her brother, Ed (Theresa) Orsburn, of Mineral Point, WI, 16 grandchildren, Matthew, Jacob, Ambre, Annaliese, Jack, Jessica, Tanya, Kenneth, Joseph, Heidi, Laura, Dustin, Andrew, Connor, Morgan and Miranda, and by 9 great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William in 2010, her sister and brother-in-law Leberta (Bobby) Bender, and a daughter Diane Kestner.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 2:00pm at the New Lisbon Community Center (110 Welch Prairie Rd) in New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday at the New Lisbon Community Center from 1:00pm until the time of service. Ed Orsburn presiding. Burial will be in the Brewster Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials to the New Lisbon Public Library would be appreciated. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com