Dennis Harris Charles, age 73, of Arkdale, WI, and formerly of Green Bay, WI, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Marshfield Medical Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 1784 Chapelle Rue, De Pere, WI, 54115. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.