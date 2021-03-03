John Lawrence Chappell, age 70, of Friendship, Wisconsin, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

Known by “Larry” by those who knew him in his youth and known by “John” later in life, whatever you called him, you knew him to be passionate and to love deeply.

John was born Jan. 7, 1951 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to his parents Jack and Mary Lou. He was preceded in death by his father, his step-mother, Rosella, and his sister, Pamela. He is survived by his mother, his siblings, and his numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his chosen family and friends throughout the community.

John was a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army Reserves. He was active in his church and community. His commitment to his religion and to his church was everything to him. He relocated to Friendship later in life and tremendously enjoyed his home there.

A memorial service and celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12 at Arising Christian Church (205 W 2nd St, Friendship, WI 53934). Memorials may be directed in John’s memory to the charity of your choice.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.