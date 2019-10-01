Kathleen M. Chaffee, age 76, of Camp Douglas died on Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Kathleen was born on June 19, 1944 in Mauston to Benjamin and Virl (Clark) Bader. Kathleen was raised in the Mauston area and attended school in Mauston.

Kathleen was united in marriage to Chester N. Chaffee on Dec. 14, 1963 at the Church of Nazarene in Mauston, WI. After their marriage they moved to a farm they bought on County Rd H, and they have lived there since.

Kathleen loved to garden, she had a beautiful vegetable garden, and a flower garden that went all the way around the house. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting socks and afghans for family and friends. Kathleen was employed by Farnam Sealing Systems in Necedah for many years.

She is survived by her Husband Chester of Camp Douglas WI, a daughter Julie (John) Chaffee-Mazza of Canton OH, a son Carl (Jodie) Chaffee of New Prague MN, a daughter Jennifer (Steve) Wentworth of Lakeville MN, a daughter Mary (Brian) Goerks of Baraboo WI, and a son Adam Chaffee of Camp Douglas WI, further survived by grandchildren; David Chaffee-Mazza, Justin Mazza (and great granddaughter Cassandra), Megan Chaffee, Kayla Chaffee, Emily Chaffee, Amanda (Kyle) Falkowski, Katelyn Wentworth, Gwendolyn Wentworth, Jiren Williams, Dimitri Williams, Lacey Goerks, Garrett Goerks, and Gavin Goerks, and by many nieces and nephews and friends.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Matthew “Sonny”(Marcella) Bader, Azel (Helen) Bader, Baby Boy Bader, Clarence “Curly) (Josie) Bader, Benjamin “Bucky” (Bonnie) Bader, Floyd (Alice) Bader, and by her sisters, Arlene (Andy) Sallet, Mary (Ken ‘Red”) Kennedy and Velma Bader.

The Chaffee family would like to express their gratitude to the Tomah Hospice Touch for the thoughtful caring of Kathleen.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Friday Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:00a.m. in the Hustler Cemetery in Hustler WI. Rev. Jeff Fairchild will preside. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com