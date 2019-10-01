Ethan A. Chaffee, 24, of Adams, WI passed away November 27, 2020.



Due to Covid-19 concerns and limitations…Private Family Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4th, 2020 at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church. Pastor Terri Skildom will officiate.



The public is invited to join the family for interment services at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4th, 2020 at the East Arkdale Cemetery and then for a Luncheon following at Cedar Shack.



He was born on January 1, 1996, in Mauston, WI. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 2014. Ethan worked at WestRock after he graduated. He married the love of his life, Reba (VanBeek) Chaffee on September 23, 2017. Ethan enjoyed hunting, four-wheeling, watching, attending, and playing sports. He loved spending time with his many cousins. Ethan was always known for his great sense of humor and his ability to make anyone smile. He was a member of the Easton-White Creek Lions Club and Ducks Unlimited.



Ethan is survived by his wife Reba (VanBeek) Chaffee; his grandparents Greg and Linda Sorenson, and Barb Churchill; his half-siblings Emily and Megan Schultz, and Twiggy and Malachi Sorenson; and his aunts and uncles: Nicole (Bryan) Quinnell and family; Bridget (Roger) Grey; Robert (Amber) Chaffee and family; Benjamin (Tanya) Chaffee and family; Heather (Steve) McFarland and family; David (Jessica) Chaffee and family; and Justin (Charlotte) Chaffee and family.



Ethan is also survived by his father and mother in law, Lloyd and Pamela VanBeek; and his faithful companion, Beau. He will be dearly missed by so many other family members and friends.



Ethan was preceded in death by his grandfather, Roger Chaffee; his great-grandmother, Rose Marie Vickers; and his great uncle, Brent Vickers.



Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com to offer the family online condolences.