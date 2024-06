Kaitlyn J. Cavanaugh, age 21, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.