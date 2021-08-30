Mary E. Cattle

Mary E. Cattle, age 69 years, of rural Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at her home.

She was born on September 27, 1951 to Chester and Patricia (Ransom) Pritchett in Lancaster, Wisconsin. Mary grew to adulthood in Beetown and graduated from the Cassville High School and later the Technical School in Fennimore.

Mary was united in marriage to Cary Cattle on July 25,1970 in Cassville. They farmed in the Town of Summit, Juneau County for many years.

Mary worked as a Graphic Artist at the Juneau County Reminder, worked at Best Power, Century Foods in Sparta and most recently at Eagle Promotions in Mauston. She was a member of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston and worked at the St. Patrick’s Fall Festival in the Sidewalk Cafe. She also enjoyed long rides with her husband to a gun show and ending up at the casino.

Survivors include her husband, Cary; daughters, Shannon (Chris) Kreutz of Kenosha, Sandy Cattle of Mauston, Shari (Jeff) Hooker of Mauston, Sheila (Brian) Sliffy of Woodstock, Illinois and Sara Cattle of Manitowoc; twelve Grandchildren; three Great Grandchildren; mother, Patricia Pritchett of Platteville; sisters, Barb (Vincent) Fishnick of Lancaster and Bobbi (Sam) Woolf of Grafton and uncle, Gary Ransom of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her father, Chester and brother, Tommy Pritchett.

Memorial Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc, with Father John Potaczek officiating. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc on Friday from 1 to 3 p.m., for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com