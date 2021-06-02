Kenneth (Ken, Kenny) Dell Byers died on Friday, May 28, 2021 at home in Easton, WI from prostate/bone cancer. He was born in Portage, WI on October 11, 1945, the second son of Arthur Christopher Byers and Bernice Lillian Johnson Byers of New Haven Township, Adams County, WI. He graduated with the last class of Oxford High School in 1963. On March 26, 1966 he married Lana Irene Kurth, daughter of Clarence James Kurth and Belva Irene Morgan Kurth at the Oxford Bible Church, Oxford, WI. They lived in the Rockford-Rockton, IL area from 1963 to 2011; then retired to the Easton, WI area. He served in the Naval Reserve, Rockford, IL and Air National Guard, Madison, WI from 1963 to 1972. Employed at National Lock as a header operator from 1963 to 1981 and at Specialty Screw Corp. from 1981 to 2011. Enjoyed working in the woods, the outdoors and nature, remodeling their house in Easton and being with family. Predeceased by father (1991), mother (2000), brother-in-law Sheldon Goodhue (1990), father-in-law (1987) and mother-in-law (2001), son-in-law Rob Milsaps (2014), sisters-in-law Lorna Kurth Heitman (1988), Jeannette Needham Kurth (2019) and Joan Ellinger Byers (2020), niece, Rhonda Byers Krueger (2008), and dear friends, Bill & Dorothy Cook. Survived by wife Lana, daughters Lisa and John Calderone, and Lorinda Milsaps; grandchildren Jacob, Brandon and Alyssa Milsaps; John’s children Anthony and Elizabeth. Also survived by sister Elaine Goodhue, brother Myron Byers, brothers-in-law Darrell Kurth and Robert Heitman, sister-in-law Eleanor and Jack Riddle, dear nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and many cousins and friends. Cremation rites accorded. There are no services planned at this time. The Family would like to thank SSM Health Hospice for their care during Ken’s illness. Arrangements handled by Roseberry’s Funeral Home, Adams, WI.