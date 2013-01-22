Bill Buttner, 89, of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away onThursday, August 27, 2020 at the Crest View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in New Lisbon, Wisconsin.

William Joseph “Bill” Buttner was born in Milwaukee,Wisconsin on September 10, 1930. He was the first of six children born to Jeanette Carolyn (Rogers) and Julius Buttner. Bill graduated from St. Patrick’s Madonna HighSchool in Mauston in 1948.

He married Rose MargueriteNiles at St. Patrick’s Church in Mauston on September 16,1950. Rose was born and raised in Juneau County. Roseand Bill had six children between 1951 and 1962. Bill was an avid fisherman and sportsman. He was also adedicated Green Bay Packers fan. His other main interest was music. Bill grew up in a musical family and was playing the ukulele by the time he was three. He started playing the guitar when he was in grade school. Bill performed in many bands with dozen of musicians around the Mauston area and around Wisconsin from his teenage years well into his eighties. He was known for his “Chet Atkins-style” lead guitar playing on his Gibson ES-355-TD.

Bill worked at many different jobs starting in high school when he worked on dairy

farms in Juneau County during summer vacations. When he was in his early twenties,

Bill worked for six years as a truck driver at Badger Ordnance in Sauk County. He also

worked as a mechanic for a time at Bunker Ford in New Lisbon, and then at Mauston

Motors. Bill retired in 1996 after working for 20 years for Big Joe Manufacturing

Company in Wisconsin Dells.

Between 1985 and 2005, Bill and Rose took many camping and sight-seeing trips

around the country from Maine to California. During these thirty years, with Bill driving

and Rose navigating, they visited 36 states outside of Wisconsin by either RV or car.

Beginning in 2000, they spent six winters as “snowbirds” at the River Valley Resort on

the Guadeloupe River near New Braunfels, Texas.

Bill was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease when he was in his late seventies. He

spent the last 32 months before he passed away living comfortably at the Crest View

Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Rose and family would like to thank all the staff

members at Crest View for taking such good care of Bill during his stay there.

Bill is survived by his wife of 69 years, Rose Buttner; by brothers John Buttner (Carol)

of Mauston; Ed Buttner (Debbi) of Bath, Pennsylvania; and Carl Buttner of Mauston; by

his children, Will Buttner (Trudy Saunders) of Portland, Oregon; Steve Buttner (Kathy) of Howards Point, Wisconsin; Donna Buttner of Madison, Wisconsin; Gary Buttner (Patti) of Adams, Wisconsin; Al Buttner (Dawn) of Elroy, Wisconsin; and Kathy Gabel (Bryan)of Menominee, Michigan; by eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several step-grandchildren and great-step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Julius Buttner; by his mother, Jeanette Buttner;

by a brother, Bob Buttner; by a sister, Betty Barr; and by a grandson, Joshua Howland.

Graveside services will be held for immediate family members at 2:30 p.m. on

Wednesday, September 2, at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Mauston.