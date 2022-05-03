RONALD DAVID BUTLER, age 65, of New Lisbon passed away in the early morning hours of May 1st in his favorite place, the home that he built. His passing follows a two year courageous battle with Metastatic Prostate Cancer.

Dave was born August 31, 1956 in Reedsburg, Wisconsin to Lyndall M. (Eastman) and LTC. Ronald L. Butler. Being in a military family he had the opportunity to travel during his younger years and then the family settled permanently just outside of New Lisbon.

Graduating from New Lisbon High School in 1974 he continued his education at WWTC, La Crosse. After Graduation he worked for several Building Contractors in the Juneau County area. For the next nine years he first worked at Leer Mfg. and then Walkers Stainless before finding his life’s work in Firefighting and Medical and Emergency Services.

He started his career with the Camp Douglas Rescue Squad in 1976 and became an EMT. Seeing a need in his home community he was instrumental in forming the New Lisbon First Responders and was a founding member, at first operating with equipment in the trunk of his car. He was one of two individuals responding this way until a vehicle was purchased.

In 1977 he became a member of the New Lisbon Volunteer Fire department and continued there until 1995, spending his last years there as Chief. He also served as New Lisbon Ward 2 Alderman for two terms and was Chief Deputy Coroner for Juneau County for 28 years. In 1986 he took a fulltime job with the Portage Fire Department and in 1987 accepted a fulltime position with the Fort McCoy Fire Department as a Fire Fighter/EMT. He continued at Fort McCoy for 26 years serving for 12 years as Assistant Chief until his required retirement in 2013. Needing to find something to do part time he went to work for Juneau County in the Emergency Management Office as Program Manager/Deputy Director. He also worked for Kerstens Funeral Coach Service driving the coach for several local funeral homes. He was a member of the New Lisbon Jaycees and served as CPR Program Manager for the State of Wisconsin. He was active in many associations many relating to Firefighting/Medical Response. He was a Nationally Registered EMT and Wisconsin Licensed EMT for 38 years. In the New Lisbon Community it was common to see his teaching “Stop, Drop and Roll to the Story Hour kids at the Library, giving safety instructions and answering questions from the inquiring minds of kids at a Babysitting Clinic or Hunter’s Education, painting a 12 foot Rocket on the football field before the High School football game, riding in a school bus with a group of High School Students for “America Sings”, or sitting in his recliner with two Great Grandboys on his lap while having several bandages stuck on his glasses and face from the book he was reading to them.

On November 5, 1977 he married Sheri Arzt Emery in Camp Douglas. Not only did he become a husband that day but a Father to a seven year old and a five year old. Little did he know at the time that this union would give him 11 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren, the loves of his life. He enjoyed every minute with the Grands and it was mutual love that they have returned to him.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 44 years Sheri, Son Eric (Jessica) and their family, Daughter Nicole (David) Robinson) and their family, his Mom and Dad Lyndall and Ron, his Sister Kathy Potter who helped so much with his care in his final days, Step-Sister Kathy Gibeaut, Step-Brothers Chris (Allison) Crooks and Curt (Vicki) Crooks, Sisters-in-Law Sandi (Tuffy) Southworth, Kris (Michael) Ferch, Terri (Bill) Keating and Brother-in-Law Jim Arzt and Uncle Tom (Carol) Butler and Aunts Janet Helgerson and Beverly Butler. He was Favorite Uncle to his many Nieces and Nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents on both sides, his In-Laws, a Brother-in-Law Wayne Potter, his Uncle’s Jim, Bill and Steve Butler, Wendall Eastman and Jerry Helgerson and Step-Sister Barb Hyland.

He will be greatly missed, not only by his large family but a wide circle of friends, his coffee buddies and many he may have only touched their lives for a short time.

There are some very special individuals the need to be recognize. Hospice Touch and Dave’s Special Niece Andrea, because without their caring, support and love this trip would have been much harder on us all. We can never thank them enough for what they meant to us and especially to Dave.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 6th, 2022 at 12:30pm at the New Lisbon Community Center (110 Welch Prairie Rd) New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the New Lisbon Community Center from 10:00am until the time of service. Rev. Deb Burkhalter presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com