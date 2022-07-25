Adolph A. Burdick, age 94 years, of rural Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston.

He was born on October 14, 1927 to Eugene and Anna (Stenerson) Burdick.

Adolph was united in marriage to Rose Malphy on October 26, 1957 in Waukon, Iowa.

He worked at Pierce Fire Engines, Tilmans, Elroy City Department and Ray-O-Vac.

Adolph enjoyed the outdoors – riding horse, fishing, hunting and cutting wood.

Adolph is survived by daughter, Jo Ann and her husband, Andy Buttner. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose on April 10, 2010; his Parents; brothers, Clifford Burdick, Floyd Burdick, Ballard Burdick, Melvin Burdick, Le Roy Burdick and an infant brother, Palmer Burdick and sisters, Cynthia Butler and Pauline Clark.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, with Pastor Bob Maeglin officiating. Burial will be in the Elroy City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com