Clarice “Tress” Bunk, 83 of Wilton, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church , 301 Spring St. Kendall. Father James P. McNamee will officiate._Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., and at the church on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.