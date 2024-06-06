Borden Lyle Buelow, age 88, of Mauston, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was born on March 19, 1936 in the county of Sauk to Emil and Grace (Grosklaus) Buelow. He was a member of the last eighth grade graduating class of St. Paul Lutheran Church of LaValle. He managed the family farm while his dad recuperated from cancer surgery, and then worked out as a hired man. In 1956 he answered the ad for a married hired man from Hoard’s Dairy Farm of Fort Atkinson. He was hired, so two weeks later he married Mae Schultz of Mauston, and the two embarked on life together. In April of 1957 he decided he wanted to be closer to family, so he left his job and came back to Mauston and took a job at the Mauston Co-op Creamery where he worked for the next 17 years. In April 1962, they purchased their farm, Busy B’s, in the Town of Summit. Mae still resides there.

He was active in serving the community as a member of the following organizations: Mauston Creamery, AMPI, Alto Dairy, the Holstein Association, the Juneau County Fair board, the Town of Summit, 4-H, and St. Paul Lutheran Church, rural LaValle.

Borden was preceded in death by his son, David; parents, Emil and Grace Buelow; son-in-law, Reuben Baumgarten; brothers, Eldor (Vera) and Walter; sisters, Beverly Buelow and Jean (Arley) Ziech; brother-in-law, Delbert Westedt; nephews, Eldwin and Lloyd Buelow; niece, Mary Kay Johnston.

He is survived by his children: Frank (Mary), Rachel (Steve) Schmidt, Annette Baumgarten, Donald (Dana), Renee (John) Jacobs, and Kevin (Sara); grandchildren: Daisy (Jason) Becker, Amber (Greg) Evenson, Travis (Krystle) Baumgarten, Mark (Andrea) Buelow, Matt Buelow, Zachary Buelow, Jennifer Buelow, Shawn Buelow, Abby (Ethan) Wilson, and Todd Schmidt; great-grandchildren: Mikayla and Malia Becker, Marissa Buelow, Emma Baumgarten, Nova Schmidt, Leighton and Daxton Buelow, and Evelynn Wilson; step-grandchildren, Brian (Meghan) Stewart and their children, Annabeth and Atley, Lucy (John) Holzman and their children, Wyatt, Jamison, Connor and Leila, Robert (Brea) Griffin and their children, Jamie, Zoe and Violet, Brady (Shannon) Neuman and their children, Jamison and Kashton, Matt (Bethany) Miller and their children, Aliana and Aria, Cole (Becky Sue) Young, John (Kelly) Jacobs and their children, Juliana, Audrey, Johnny and Luke, Joe Jacobs, Paul (Amanda) Jacobs; brother, Russell; sister, Inez Westedt; brother in-law, Martin (Mary) Schultz; sisters-in-law, Irene (Paul) Aken, Judy (James) Baird; numerous nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Borden Buelow will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, rural LaValle with Pastor Tim Anderson and Shane Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at the Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, and on Tuesday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at the church.