Mary Josette Buehlman of rural Mauston passed away on September 22, 2021. She was born on April 16, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois. Josette became the adopted daughter of Francis A. and Marion Miller at an early age, and lived in Wilmette, IL. After graduating from Regina High School in Wilmette, she attended the University of Illinois. Josette met her to be husband Glenn at an Illinois Bell Party where they both worked and wed on November 7, 1970 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wilmette. They lived in Glenview, IL. for many years before retiring and moving to rural Mauston. Josette loved to travel and visited Africa and many European countries after retiring. She was associated with many religious and charitable associations, including the Sea of Change of Mauston, Fishing Has No Boundaries of Hayward and the Sister of the Living Word of Des Plaines, IL. She is survived by her husband Glenn, brother Francis J. (A.H) Miller of Michigan, a niece and many cousins and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Florgtta “Freddi” Calmeyn and her parents.

Visitation was held at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston with burial at the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Town of Lindina.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

