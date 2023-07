A funeral service for Arlene Fredericka Bublitz, age 93, will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Postell presiding. Visitation will take place Friday, July 21, 2023 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Following the service Arlene will be laid to rest at the Mauston City Cemetery.