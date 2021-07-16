Gladys E. (Pfaff) Bruss , 92, passed away on July 13, 2021. She was born on January 7, 1929 in Juneau County, Wis., the daughter of the late John and Virginia Clark. She married George Pfaff. He proceeded her in death in 1980. This marriage was blessed with a son, Lewis Pfaff. She later married Bill Bruss who proceeded her in death.

She is survived by her son, Lewis, (Caroline) Pfaff, ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Others who proceeded her in death, step-daughters, Stella Hoile, and Marjorie Morrissey, six brothers and two sisters.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00pm on Tuesday July 20, 2021 at the Crandall Funeral Home in Mauston, WI. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1:00pm until the time of the service.