Pauline L. Bruce peacefully entered into Eternal Life and joined her husband, Don, in Heaven on Monday, February 22, 2021. Pauline was born in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, on October 4, 1928, the daughter of Vernon and Mabel (Johnson) Boyer. She married the love of her life, Donald J. Bruce on June 22, 1946, after he returned from serving in WWII. They made a home in Milwaukee; then in 1955, they moved into the new home that they built in Brookfield, Wisconsin. She was a devoted, loving wife and beloved mother of eleven children. In 1986 Don and Pauline retired and moved to Adams County, Wisconsin, to enjoy life in the country; and quickly became active members of their church and community. She was a wonderful homemaker; loved to bake bread and prepare large meals. Pauline always had a quick smile, a kind word and spread joy to everyone she met. She loved being with children and spent many hours reading books to children at the Grand Marsh Grade School. She was a member of St. Ann’s Ladies Aid, VFW Auxiliary Post #6003, and a 30-year member of Adams County–Wisconsin Association for Home and Community Education (HCE) and enjoyed actively volunteering at its fund-raising events. Past member of St. Luke’s Parish, Brookfield, Wisconsin, and the Lioness Club. Pauline is survived by her children: Pauline, Eileen (Courtlandt) Piehler, Donald (Maureen), Maureen (William) Wist, Christine Woolley, Geraldine (Jerold) Lundt, Doreen (Darryl) Fiedler, and Jolene (Todd) Thurber. She is also survived by 31 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Pauline is further survived by her brothers, Duane (Nancy) Hoffmann and Ronald Hoffmann; and her sisters, Karen (Jerome) Anderson and Denise (Kenneth) Burch. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Donald; son, Ronald; daughters: Kathleen Bruce-Neumann and Colleen Ostrom; son-in-law, Perry Woolley; beloved grandchild, Jeanette; and beloved great-grandchildren: Mason, Haley, and Imani Hope. Further survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to the staff of Silver Lake Manor, Wautoma, Wisconsin, and Agnesian Hospice Hope. Memorial donations can be made in Pauline’s name to HCE of Adams County. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wautoma, Wisconsin. Father William Evans will officiate. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will be at the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Town of New Chester, Wisconsin at a later date. If unable to attend service, please join us to celebrate by Live Streaming video on Facebook, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wautoma, WI.