Barbara J. Brown, age 51 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 14, 1969, to Edward and Joye (Dunlap) Brown III in Hillsboro. Barbara graduated from Royall High School in 1987 and later graduated from WWTC in La Crosse.

Barb’s personality and the way she lived her life illustrated what it means to love unconditionally. She found joy in caring for her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, in addition to numerous pets over the years. When not spending time with family, Barb could be found cruising around to thrift shops while listening to 80’s music. As her favorite musician Billy Joel once said, “If you are not doing what you love, you are wasting your time.”

Survivors include her parents, Edward and Joye; siblings, Jill Brown, Rich (Carole) Brown, Bob (Chris) Brown, Susan Brown, and Mary (Ron) Murray; plus, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Lindsay Brown.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter, located at W5096 WI-82, Mauston, WI 53948.

No services are scheduled at this time.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com