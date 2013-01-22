Robert E. Brooks, age 92 years, of rural Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Crestview Nursing Home in New Lisbon.

He was born on February 24, 1928 to Harry and Marian (Larsen) Brooks in the Town of Plymouth, Juneau County and graduated from the Elroy High School.

Robert was united in marriage to Alice Cleven on August 30, 1947 in Kendall.

They lived in the Elroy area where Robert was always keeping busy with maintenance work, farming or carpentry work. He was a very handy person that could fix most anything, especially machinery and tractors. They also enjoyed polka dancing. He was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy.

Survivors include his wife, Alice; daughters, Kathy (Fred) Baewer, Lori Brooks and Amy (Dan) Thorson; grandchildren, Julie (Jordan), Scott, Emily and Katie (Craig); great grandchildren, Layla and Theodore; sister, Beverly Kennedy and his faithful companion, Oliver. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Brad Brooks.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Fowler Prairie Cemetery near Elroy.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com